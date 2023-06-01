Watford centre-back Mattie Pollock is unlikely to secure a return to Aberdeen this summer, according to the Press and Journal.

The defender joined the Hornets back in 2021 but spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Cheltenham Town before having the chance to impress in pre-season last year.

Rob Edwards decided to retain the 21-year-old instead of sending him back out on loan - but a temporary exit for the young Englishman was sanctioned once again in January as he linked up with Barry Robson's side.

How did Mattie Pollock get on at Aberdeen?

Making 15 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side during his temporary stay there, that isn't a bad total and he recorded two goals and one assist in the process.

He may have started in 4-0 and 5-0 losses against champions Celtic during that time - but the Dons' record form has been very good during his time there and that has allowed them to secure third place.

With this, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Scottish side make a further approach for him but it doesn't look as though they will be able to secure another agreement for him.

According to the Press and Journal, he may get the opportunity to secure a place in the Hornet's first team.

Should Watford look to include Mattie Pollock in their first-team plans?

The Hornets should look to retain him - but only if they are going to utilise him regularly.

Valerien Ismael does operate with a back three and that should boost his chances of getting plenty of first-team football under his belt, but he isn't guaranteed to secure a starting spot at Vicarage Road next season considering the current options they have at their disposal.

Ryan Porteous and Wesly Hodet seem like nailed-on starters for next season and that isn't exactly a bad thing with Porteous performing particularly well since his switch to Hertfordshire in January.

Having someone like Porteous alongside him who already knows the Scottish Premiership and what it takes to adapt to the English Championship should be beneficial for him, so you could definitely see Pollock making a real impact next season if given the opportunity to shine.

But he needs to be starting regularly and if he isn't a move back to Aberdeen would probably be a good shout if they haven't replaced him already because he was a regular there and became a popular figure there.