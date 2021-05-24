Transfer update emerges on Sheffield Wednesday man amid Hull City links

Sheffield Wednesday’s squad is looking pretty depleted right now ahead of a summer rebuild, but some crucial players remain contracted at Hillsborough for their upcoming League One campaign.

Of course a lot of things can change in the next couple of months before the season actually begins, and owner Dejphon Chansiri may look to cash in on a few of his assets, including Callum Paterson and Josh Windass.

Paterson scored eight times in the Championship in his debut season at the Owls but he was only outscored by Windass, who fired in nine goals in spite of the club’s relegation.

Transfer speculation surrounding Windass began before the campaign was even over, with the likes of West Brom and Fulham linked with a post-season move for the attacking midfielder.

A new name has emerged though in recent days with Hull City reportedly interested in the 27-year-old once again after they emerged as a potential destination last month when their promotion to the Championship was confirmed.

Any talk of that particular deal though can be buried as Windass’ father Dean has quashed any chance of the Tigers signing his son.

“I know that Josh has had talks with Sheffield Wednesday and the manager, the chairman and his agent,” Windass senior revealed, per the Hull Daily Mail.

“For Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore, they’ll be favourites to go back up next year.

“There is a lot of rumours about our Josh going wherever, (various) clubs have been mentioned – Hull City have been mentioned and I squashed that straight away because that won’t happen.”

The Verdict

With the clubs Windass has been linked with recently, it would have been a shock if he was to follow in his father’s footsteps and join Hull.

We don’t know if the Tigers will have any money to spend as it is, and even if they do it’s unlikely going to be enough to bring Windass to the KCOM Stadium.

It does feel like Windass will depart Wednesday at some point this summer – there’s too many clubs being linked for it not to happen at this point – but unless something extraordinary happens he won’t be joining forces with Grant McCann.