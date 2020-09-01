Transfer update emerges on Sheffield Wednesday and Jacob Murphy

Sheffield Wednesday are unlikely to secure a transfer deal for Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy, as per the Yorkshire Post.

The 25-year-old is wanted by the Owls but he is impressing in pre-season training with Steve Bruce’s Newcastle with the player keen to take his chance at the club.

Murphy enjoyed a fruitful loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday last season, making 39 Championship appearances for the Owls – he went on to score nine goals and record four assists for Garry Monk’s side.

The Yorkshire outfit have already sealed three transfers this summer with Chey Dunkley arriving on a free transfer, and Fisayo Dele-Bishiru and Izzy Brown joining on loan from Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

The Owls are gearing up for a Championship season where they will start the campaign with a 12 point deduction, thus Monk will be keen to strengthen his side as much as possible to ensure they can overturn the deficit.

The verdict

I’m not surprised by this in truth.

Murphy enjoyed one his best loan spells of his career last season at Hillsborough, and Bruce should definitely be looking at involving him in some capacity next season in the Premier League.

Murphy offers pace, strong dribbling ability and an eye for goal – and I imagine Wednesday would face competition with an array of potential suitors for his services.