Transfer update emerges on potential Cardiff City swoop for 73-cap international

Championship side Cardiff City have not made any contact with Aaron Ramsey’s representatives regarding a potential return to the Welsh capital this summer, according to Wales Online.

90min believe the second-tier side are currently weighing up an offer for the former Arsenal man who moved the Emirates from the Bluebirds way back in 2008 after establishing himself as one of their star players.

Barely appearing for current side Juventus during the first half of last season though, the midfielder made a temporary switch to Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers in January, though he made a limited impact at Ibrox as he made just 13 appearances for the Gers.

He could be surplus to requirements in Turin again this summer and that could potentially provide Ramsey with an exit path from the Allianz Stadium, with one year left on his deal in Italy.

However, Massimiliano Allegri’s side could be open to terminating his contract 12 months early and that would provide the Bluebirds with a lifeline in their potential quest to lure him to the Cardiff City Stadium.

The second-tier outfit are set to be operating within a tight budget once again this summer despite the sale of Kieffer Moore in January, with Steve Morison already making use of the free-agent market.

Ramsey could be another free agent he ends up poaching this summer but according to Wales Online, no contact has been made between Cardiff and the player’s representatives yet, potentially ruling out what could be a sensational move.

The Verdict:

This is no real surprise considering they are already targeting a move for Gareth Bale – and a move for both seems unrealistic at this stage despite the fact Bale is available for free and Ramsay could also become a free agent.

Building for the long term has to be the priority in the Welsh capital despite the quality Ramsey would bring and the fact his return would generate a real buzz in the Welsh capital, with younger players needing to be recruited with a view to potentially selling some of them on for a higher amount in the future.

This will help to keep the Bluebirds sustainable amid current and future economic challenges – and with the ex-Arsenal man now 31 – they may not be able to offload him for a hefty amount in the future.

Similar applies with Bale – but their transfer links to the Real Madrid man seem strong than Ramsey’s and if they can bring the 32-year-old in on a reasonably modest contract for the short term ahead of the World Cup – that could be an agreement that works for all parties.

Cardiff may need to address their midfield and that could make Bale’s international teammate Ramsey a good option – but only one high-profile move should be sanctioned so they can focus more on the long-term future as opposed to short-term boosts.