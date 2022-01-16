Transfer update emerges on Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Blackpool star amid Fulham, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City interest

Nottingham Forest are currently preparing an increased bid for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler, as per a Twitter update from The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old has no shortage of interest in his services currently, with automatic promotion contenders Blackburn Rovers, Fulham and Stoke City also thought to be considering a move to lure the Chertsey-born man to Ewood Park, Craven Cottage and the Bet365 Stadium respectively.

However, Forest are the side reported to hold the most intense interest at this stage having had an offer rejected by the Seasiders earlier this month according to Sky Sports News (via Blackpool Gazette), with The Sun’s Alan Nixon reporting that the two sides are currently apart in their respective valuations of the wide man.

That hasn’t deterred Steve Cooper’s men from continuing their pursuit, however, and are still intent on recruiting more additions at the City Ground this month despite already making three signings and keeping hold of Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence.

Keinan Davis was the first arrival of this winter window as he arrived on a loan deal from Premier League side Aston Villa – and they followed this fast start with permanent moves for Steve Cook and Richie Laryea.

Bowler has less than six months remaining on his current deal at Bloomfield Road after only signing a one-year deal with Neil Critchley’s side in the summer, though the East Midlands outfit are currently unable to approach him regarding a pre-contract agreement.

The Verdict:

The wing area is one area Forest may want to strengthen if they opt to play a 3-4-3 or 4-2-3-1 throughout the remainder of the season – but they may be better holding off on this deal unless they can afford it with the EFL’s financial rules to keep an eye on.

Alex Mighten’s injury potentially makes this signing a smart one, leaving Bowler, Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson, Xande Silva and Joe Lolley as other options, but you have to wonder what this potential arrival means for the latter two’s respective futures.

Lolley may have been a good option for the Reds over the years, but he isn’t getting in over the likes of Johnson and Zinckernagel at this stage considering the duo’s ability.

And you also have to fear for Silva who previously looked as though he was establishing himself as a promising player at the City Ground after what was a difficult first few months for him in the Midlands.

With these options already available and Blackpool’s power at the negotiating table with an option to extend Bowler’s contract for an extra year, Steve Cooper’s men may find it extremely difficult to strike a deal.