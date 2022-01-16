Transfer update emerges on Nottingham Forest’s interest in Birmingham City man amid Burnley, Coventry City interest

Championship side Nottingham Forest will not be signing Birmingham City defender Kristian Pedersen during the January transfer window, according to The Guardian journalist Will Unwin.

The 27-year-old was reported by Football Insider to have been the subject of interest from Premier League outfit Burnley and second-tier clubs Forest and Coventry City, having established himself as an important figure at St Andrew’s following his arrival in the West Midlands back in 2018.

Football League World understands that the Blues are attempting to get numerous players off their books though as they look to reduce their wage bill, with summer signing Chuks Aneke already leaving permanently this window to re-join Charlton Athletic.

Loan duo Riley McGree and Dion Sanderson have also left the club since the start of this month, although manager Lee Bowyer moved quickly to secure the signings of Taylor Richards and Teden Mengi to fill the respective voids in his side.

Another man who could now be on his way out is Pedersen, who still remains an important figure for the Midlands outfit and has predominantly played as a centre-back as well as a left wing-back for his side this term as he adjusts to Bowyer’s back-three system.

However, it’s currently unclear whether a potential move will be sanctioned with Football Insider also reporting earlier this month that fellow central defender Mitchell Roberts was free to leave the club after being deemed surplus to requirements.

One destination he doesn’t look set to be heading to is the City Ground, however, with reporter Unwin pouring cold water on this transfer link.

The Verdict:

This latest update comes as no real shock – because the Reds have already recruited ex-AFC Bournemouth man Steve Cook this month and look strong in the centre-back area for the remainder of the season.

It could be argued that he may have been a useful addition at left wing-back, especially with Jordi Osei-Tutu’s return to Arsenal, but Max Lowe is due back from injury soon and this may limit the Dane’s playing minutes.

New signing Richie Laryea will also want to maximise his first-team minutes and the arrival of the 27-year-old would have been a barrier to that, so the fact this deal is a reported non-starter is probably good for both the player and the East Midlands side.

This could also be the best outcome for Birmingham – because his contract runs out at the end of this campaign and they wouldn’t receive a sizeable bid for his services this month due to that factor.

In the end, his experience could go a long way in helping the Blues steer themselves further away from the relegation as they look to escape years of lower mid-table mediocrity and even worse, a very unlikely relegation.