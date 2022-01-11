Transfer update emerges on Nottingham Forest 24-year-old amid exit links

Nottingham Forest winger Xande Silva is still being monitored by Greek side Aris Thessaloniki but the conditions of the potential move in terms of whether it’s a loan or permanent agreement are proving to be a stumbling block, according to Nottinghamshire Live.

The 24-year-old only arrived at the City Ground in the summer transfer window on a permanent deal from West Ham United, joining on deadline day as part of the East Midlands outfit’s late recruitment drive but failing to break his way into the first-team squad for much of the season.

Winning just one appearance under former boss Chris Hughton, his luck didn’t improve under successor Steve Cooper until the latter stages of last month, not being able to even win a place in the senior matchday squad until Boxing Day.

His fortunes have improved since then, however, managing to shine in his cameo during that Boxing Day clash against Middlesbrough and hitting the post before earning his maiden start for the Reds in the following league match against Huddersfield Town.

Forest came out on the wrong side of the scoreline on both occasions, but was singled out for praise on social media for his performances in both games and made the bench at the weekend for his current side’s FA Cup tie against Arsenal.

Before his breakthrough, he was linked with a move to Greek Super Lig outfit Aris, who already dipped into the EFL to recruit former Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara in the summer.

That potential transfer looked set to be impossible with Silva’s recent displays, but Nottinghamshire Live’s Sarah Clapson provided the latest update on his future yesterday afternoon that may come as a surprise to many.

She posted: “Xande Silva is still wanted by Aris Thessaloniki.

“But, from what we’ve heard from sources in Greece, there has been a bit of a disconnect between what Aris want, what Forest want and what the player wants, in terms of a loan or permanent move.”

The Verdict:

After managing to force his way into Cooper’s plans and managing to take his opportunity with both hands, it would be a surprise to see Silva head out on loan at this stage, because he will be keen to fight for a place at his permanent home.

At 24, the ex-West Ham winger is still reasonably young but he’s now at an age where he will want to settle down permanently and his move to Forest in the summer gave him the perfect opportunity to do this.

It would now benefit him to focus on his current side instead of angling for a move away – because this focus could be the marginal gain he needs to retain his place not only in the matchday squad, but also potentially in the starting 11.

Many would argue he may only receive more starts in the event of mass injuries, suspensions or another Covid case crisis, but the number of further appearances he makes will depend on him and how he performs in training.

Now he’s got his foot in the door, with Joe Lolley remaining out of action for the time being, this is the time for him to take advantage of this opportunity because there will be plenty of players ready to take up his spot if he fails to live up to expectations.