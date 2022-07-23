Transfer update emerges on Norwich City player amid Everton interest

Bundesliga side Wolfsburg will not be securing an agreement for Norwich City full-back Max Aarons during the summer window, according to an update on Twitter from reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of interest from across Europe this summer despite the Canaries’ relegation, with the right-sided player proving to be a key cog in their machine in recent years despite his age.

According to Football Insider, Wolfsburg, league rivals Borussia Monchengladbach and French top-tier club Marseille have all made enquiries regarding his availability after seeing him feature heavily in the Premier League last term with 34 appearances to his name in the top flight during 2021/22.

He hasn’t been short of interest from English sides either, with Fulham reported to have been interesting in luring him to Craven Cottage during the latter stages of last term, losing Neco Williams and failing to bring in a replacement since, though they have Kenny Tete at their disposal.

Fellow top-flight side Everton have joined the race since then and have also launched an enquiry for him, though it remains to be seen whether they are willing to fork out the amount needed to take him to Goodison Park.

His contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024, giving Dean Smith’s side a considerable amount of power at the negotiating table this summer.

The Verdict:

This could be seen as a small boost for the Canaries, with Smith probably desperate to hold on to one of his best assets this summer amid interest from elsewhere.

Although many people would argue his potential departure wouldn’t be a huge blow because he plays at right-back – but Djed Spence showed last season how influential you can be even in this position and this is why they should potentially be looking to retain him unless a big bid comes in.

At this stage, the relegated side aren’t guaranteed to secure their return to the top flight at the first time of asking and with this, it’s unlikely Aarons will put pen to paper on fresh terms at Carrow Road.

With two years left on his existing deal, this could be their best opportunity to generate a sizeable fee for him and if they do, they need to provide Smith with a considerable amount of that money generated to bring in a replacement and enable the ex-Villa boss to improve his team in several areas.

They would be wise to be open to a sale before the summer window ends – but at the same time – they must remain firm at the negotiating table and hold out for the highest offer possible.