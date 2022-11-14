Transfer update emerges on Manchester United’s pursuit of Norwich City star amid Tottenham interest

It’s open to debate how far Norwich City full-back Max Aarons is up Manchester United’s shortlist as they potentially look to bring in a new right-sided player, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The 22-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Canaries once again this term, making 21 appearances in all competitions and showing flashes of promise despite his side’s mixed start to the campaign.

Dean Smith’s men currently sit in fifth place and aren’t guaranteed to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, especially when considering the strength of the likes of Burnley, Sheffield United and Watford.

All three will be looking to secure a top-tier return – and if the Canaries remain in the second tier – that could potentially push Aarons further towards the exit door with a potential January exit on the agenda too.

The Sun believes both the Englishman and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong are on United’s target list at this point with Erik ten Hag prepared to let Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave if they can negotiate his departure.

Aarons has been identified as a potential alternative to Wan-Bissaka who can come in and challenge Diogo Dalot for a spot – and O’Rourke believes he would jump at the opportunity to move to Old Trafford.

He said: “Obviously, Max Aarons is a very good player and has been talked about for a long time now with a lot of top clubs across Europe.

“I’m sure, if Manchester United are looking at right-backs, he is on their list but quite how far up is open to debate.

“I think Max Aarons is a hungry player and I’m sure the chance to go to Manchester United is something that he would be very interested in.”

The Verdict:

It seems clear that ten Hag isn’t that keen on Wan-Bissaka and this is why an exit would be the best move for all parties, allowing the player to get more game time under his belt and enabling United to bring in a replacement.

Although Aarons could potentially come in without the ex-Palace man leaving, it may create strain on their wage bill and if three top-quality options are competing for a spot on the right, someone is going to be left extremely unhappy.

Only two will be needed in a matchday squad at most, so squad disharmony could potentially be created with all three unlikely to be included.

That will only cause further problems and that’s the last thing they need at this moment in time with Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview likely to be in the headlines in the coming days and potentially months considering how brutal he was.

So United should definitely be looking to offload an option before bringing him in and Tottenham Hotspur, who are also reported to be interested in him, should be looking to offload Djed Spence on loan and one of Emerson Royal or Matt Doherty permanently.