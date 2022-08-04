Transfer update emerges on Manchester United’s interest in Bristol City ace

Manchester United have not made an enquiry for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott despite a previous report, according to an update from Bristol Live.

The 18-year-old recorded four goals and two assists for the Robins last term as one of their few bright sparks during the 2021/22 campaign – and was able to firmly secure his place in England’s youth setup with this.

Because of this, it was perhaps no surprise that Everton and Leicester City were reported to be interested in luring him away from Ashton Gate earlier this year, after seeing him operate in several positions for Nigel Pearson’s side.

Tottenham Hotspur have also previously been linked with the youngster along with Leeds United, West Ham and Norwich City, though the latter’s chances of securing a move for him may be slim following their return to the Championship.

Signing a four-year contract last summer, Scott could be set to stay at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2025, though his long-term deal hasn’t deterred other sides from taking an interest in him.

Erik ten Hag’s United were another side believed to have been interested in the Guernsey-born man, with the United Stand reporting that an enquiry has been made from officials at Old Trafford regarding his services. At this stage though, they are yet to receive one from the Red Devils according to Bristol Live.

The Verdict:

This doesn’t really make too much of a difference to the Robins considering he’s likely to be the subject of interest from other top-tier sides anyway, though United could still potentially be interested despite not making a formal approach yet.

In fairness, the fact they haven’t decided to make this formal approach may help to keep the teenager settled and that can only be good for his career, because he will want to keep maximising his performance levels.

Pearson’s side also have other assets they could potentially sell if they don’t want to cash in on the 18-year-old yet, with the likes of Antoine Semenyo and Han-Noah Massengo not likely to be short of interest from elsewhere.

At this stage, selling Massengo may be the best option for them if they receive an offer for the Frenchman, considering his refusal to sign fresh terms at Ashton Gate and the risk of losing him for free because of that.

And from Scott’s point of view, he will probably want to prioritise game time over anything else at this stage because that will enable him to fulfil his potential, with a move to a side like United likely to limit his game time in the short term.