Transfer update emerges on Manchester United and West Ham’s pursuit of West Brom star

Premier League side Manchester United will make an approach for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper in the summer if they are in the market to recruit in this position, as per a report from The Sun.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from The Hawthorns last summer, with United, Arsenal and West Ham all thought to have been interested in luring him away from his current side after seeing them relegated back to the Championship.

But it was only the latter that made a formal move for the England international, looking to secure a cut-price deal with the goalkeeper having just under 12 months left on his deal at the time of their £6m bid.

However, officials at the second-tier side decided to reject this offer and have tried to tie him down to a fresh deal, efforts that have come in vain thus far with the goalkeeper seemingly no closer to signing on the dotted line.

Despite being rejected in the summer though, David Moyes’ side are still in pole position to land the shot-stopper according to this same report from The Sun, with Alphonse Areola set to return to parent club Paris St-Germain in the summer.

With Johnstone’s contract expiring in the summer, they will have a chance of recruiting the Englishman for free with no need to fork out any compensation to the Baggies either.

A deal to recruit him is thought to be in an advanced stage at this point.

The Verdict:

This would be a good capture for either party, though it remains to be seen what Johnstone priorities as he potentially looks at the options he may have at his disposal in the summer.

In terms of winning first-team football, he may be best served moving to the London Stadium with the 28-year-old certainly having the ingredients to take over as first-choice shot-stopper in the English capital.

But he does have links to United with the current England international previously plying his trade at Old Trafford – and he may be able to negotiate more favourable terms if he returns to his former side.

However, if Dean Henderson remains at Old Trafford and Johnstone joins, the latter’s prospects of getting on the plane to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup will be hampered if he falls behind the former in the pecking order.

Gaining as many minutes under his belt as possible has to be the priority for the Albion key man at this stage with Gareth Southgate having plenty of options to choose from in the goalkeeping department.