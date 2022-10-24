Transfer update emerges on Huddersfield Town’s pursuit of 24-year-old amid Cardiff City interest

Huddersfield Town are not in the race to sign St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus, according to this afternoon’s update from Yorkshire Live.

The 24-year-old is reported by the Daily Record to be the subject of interest from the Terriers and league rivals Cardiff City, with the former believed to have sent scouts to Scotland to watch him in action.

Born in South Africa, he moved to Australia during his childhood and spent the early stages of his career with Western Sydney Wanderers who currently ply their trade in the top tier.

Making the switch to the Scottish Premiership in the summer, he has become an integral figure for Stephen Robinson’s side, recording 11 league appearances and scoring twice for the Buddies so far this season.

Also in with a shout of forcing his way into the Australian national team for the World Cup next month, having represented the country at youth level, his rise hasn’t gone unnoticed.

According to Yorkshire Live though, Baccus isn’t believed to be on Mark Fotheringham’s radar at this stage ahead of the January window, even though the Terriers could benefit from some additions to keep them afloat in the Championship beyond the end of this term.

That could put Mark Hudson’s Bluebirds in pole position, though they would need to fork out a fee to lure him to the Welsh capital with his contract at St Mirren not expiring until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict:

The Terriers will surely have a bit to spend considering they cashed in on Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien in the summer, with Fotheringham deserving backing in the winter because of these key summer sales.

With his contract expiring in just over 18 months as well, it shouldn’t cost them too much to get a deal over the line considering the amount they were able to bring in for Toffolo and O’Brien.

It does feel as though they could benefit from having more depth in the defensive midfield area, with Jack Rudoni a more attacking player, Jon Russell playing more advanced at times as well and similar applies to Tino Anjorin who is an attack-minded player.

That leaves Jonathan Hogg and David Kasumu as their main defensive midfield options – something that doesn’t exactly bode well for the future with an injury crisis potentially on the horizon at some point.

Their backline has also been much worse than last season, potentially due to the departures of Levi Colwill and Naby Sarr, so they could benefit from another defensive player in the middle of the park to bolster their options.