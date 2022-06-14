Transfer update emerges on Fulham’s pursuit of 19-cap international

Fulham have failed to agree terms with shot-stopper Thomas Strakosha despite previously being reported to be closing in on a move for the Lazio man, according to 90min.

The Albanian is available for free with his contract at the Italian side due to expire this summer, potentially enabling the Cottagers to come to a bargain agreement with the goalkeeper as they seek a new first-choice shot-stopper.

Although Marek Rodak was a regular starter for Marco Silva’s side last term, with Paolo Gazzaniga also available as another option for the promoted side, they have been linked with several keepers in recent weeks.

Nick Pope and Dean Henderson were both thought to be on their radar, though the former’s £40m price tag may rule out a move for the Burnley shot-stopper this summer, even with the England international potentially keen to remain in the top tier to remain within Gareth Southgate’s thoughts for the World Cup later this year.

It previously looked as though that was no longer an option for him when Strakosha came along – but the 27-year-old has failed to strike an agreement with Silva’s side and the latter seem to have moved on.

Instead, they are now targeting Arsenal’s Bernd Leno, with Aaron Ramsdale looking set to remain ahead of the German in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future.

The Verdict:

Although Rodak will feel he deserves to have a crack at being number one – Silva needs to put the team first before any individual’s interests and this is why he should bring in a new option in this area if he feels he needs to strengthen.

A man of Strakosha’s pedigree would have been useful for Cottagers and would’ve been a particularly good addition on a free transfer, enabling them to address other areas.

That would have been a real boost with several positions needing to be looked at over the summer, especially the centre-back area because an addition alongside Tosin Adarabioyo could be a real game-changer for the Cottagers.

Neco Williams would also be a good signing at right-back and a couple of attacking players are needed to provide the attacking firepower needed to keep the club afloat in the division – because they can’t afford to rely on Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Their defence will be just as important though, so investing in a top-quality shot-stopper will also be important. There’s plenty of work to do and a considerable amount of money may need to be spent between now and the deadline in early September.