Transfer update emerges on forward previously wanted by Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County

Plymouth Argyle have reportedly put a £5million asking price on in-form forward Luke Jephcott according to Lancashire Live.

Jephcott has been in hugely impressive form for the League One side this season, with the Welshman scoring 18 goals in 42 appearances for Ryan Lowe’s side.

Plymouth are currently sat 16th in the third-tier standings, and will be hoping that they can put together a positive run of results together from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

It appears as though Jephcott’s strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed though, with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Nottingham Forest previously keen on a deal to strike a deal for the striker according to The Sun.

It remains to be seen as to whether they’ll retain their interest in landing Jephcott’s signature in the summer transfer window though after this update on Plymouth’s valuation of the forward.

Nottingham Forest already have some strong options in attack at the City Ground, but have struggled in this year’s campaign on the whole, with Chris Hughton’s side sat 15th in the Championship table.

Whilst Derby County are in danger of being relegated into League One themselves, with the Rams sat 20th in the second-tier standings, and just four points clear of the relegation zone, as they head into their final five matches of the 2020/21 season.

Jephcott and his Plymouth team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on a much-improved Burton Albion, in what is likely to be a tricky test.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see whether clubs will match Plymouth’s valuation of Jephcott in the summer.

He’s a player that has really impressed me in League One this season, and is more than capable of making the step up to the Championship ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The likes of Derby County and Nottingham Forest could certainly benefit from adding a forward to their options to help them challenge higher up the second-tier standings next term, and Jephcott could be the ideal player to sign.

But it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see them turn their attentions to alternative options in the summer, after hearing of Plymouth’s reported valuation of the young Welshman.