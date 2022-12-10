Transfer update emerges on Fenerbahce’s pursuit of Bristol City star

Fenerbahce are yet to make contact with Bristol City regarding star forward Antoine Semenyo, according to yesterday’s report from Bristol Live.

The Ghana international has recorded three goals and just one assist in 16 league appearances this season, not the sort of record he would want in his potential quest to climb up to a higher level in the coming months, with or without his current side.

After registering eight goals and 12 assists last season, he may have been hoping to secure a summer move away from Ashton Gate during the previous transfer window but a shin injury scuppered any real chance of that happening.

With the forward seemingly coming away from the World Cup unscathed though, he could be fit enough to move on next month with multiple sides believed to be interested in luring him away from his current club.

Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce are one of those teams – but a sale to a British team is more likely at this stage according to Bristol Live.

And Crystal Palace reportedly remain interested in bringing him to Selhurst Park after being prevented from making a summer move for the Ghanaian because of his injury setback, something that could deal the Turkish side a major blow in this race.

The Verdict:

He will want to make the step up to the Premier League in the next couple of years so he can spend a decent chunk of his career at the top level – and moving up from the Championship seems like the most natural step as opposed to coming across from Turkey.

And this is why Semenyo may be open to staying put at his current side as opposed to making the move to Fenerbahce, even though European football could potentially be on offer for the Ghanaian if he made this switch.

Similar applies if he made the switch to Scotland because the likes of Celtic and Rangers are always likely to be involved in one of the three major European competitions – but he may find it difficult to secure a move from the Scottish Premiership to the English top flight.

Ryan Christie, who had mastered that division, was only able to clinch a move to AFC Bournemouth who were in the second tier at the time of his arrival.

With 18 months left on his contract though, when considering the Robins’ option to extend his deal by a further year, the Robins may see this as the ideal time to cash in on him and that’s why Fenerbahce should retain hope of recruiting him.