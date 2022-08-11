Transfer update emerges on Everton’s pursuit of Coventry City star

Coventry City boss Mark Robins believes there is nothing in star striker Viktor Gyokeres’ links to Everton, speaking to Coventry Live after last night’s defeat against Bristol City.

The Toffees are likely to be on the prowl for a new forward between now and the end of the transfer window following Richarlison’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur, a transfer that has created a huge void in their team.

The Brazilian recorded 10 goals and five assists in 30 appearances for the Merseyside outfit last term, playing a major role in keeping them afloat in the division amid their struggles during the 2021/22 campaign.

Gyokeres, meanwhile, registered 18 goals and five assists in 47 competitive appearances as one of the first names on the teamsheet at the CBS Arena last season, justifying Robins’ decision to recruit him permanently from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer.

With this, he has been linked with a move elsewhere this summer, with Fulham and Coventry’s league rivals Middlesbrough also believed to have been potential destinations for the Swedish forward.

However, one place he doesn’t look set to be heading to is Goodison Park, even though Frank Lampard hasn’t been afraid to look at the EFL for potential additions this summer with Dwight McNeil arriving from Burnley as well as James Tarkowski.

Speaking last night on his striker’s links to the Toffees, he said: “I think this is what you get in the window, idiots talking rubbish and there’s absolutely zero truth in things. So as far as I know there’s nothing in that.

“I think that people are up to no good. There are a lot of mischief makers at this time of year so we have just got to put it down to that.

“If there’s anything to tell you I’ll tell you about it but at the moment there’s absolutely zero happening.”

The Verdict:

He may be a decent addition for the Toffees – but some would see this move as a potential gamble considering he hasn’t exactly thrived in the second tier for a number of years.

Last year was an exceptional season and it looks as though he will continue developing nicely at the CBS Arena, but it could be worth deciding against a move for him at this stage, especially with two years left on his contract.

It would be difficult to see the 24-year-old signing fresh terms to remain at the club unless they win promotion to the top flight, so there’s a real chance he may only have 12 months left on his existing deal by the time the next summer window comes along.

If he can perform how he did last season throughout the 2022/23 campaign, then it may be worth making a move for him unless they can negotiate a cut-price agreement for him now.

And from the Sky Blues’ point of view, they will want to keep hold of him for as long as possible with other assets including Callum O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer able to be sold at some point if the former can return to full fitness soon.