Transfer update emerges on Cardiff City’s pursuit of Derby County, Fulham and Millwall players

Cardiff City are not likely to be pursuing deals for Fulham centre-back Michael Hector and Millwall winger Jed Wallace ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from Wales Online.

The Bluebirds may be in need of a considerable rebuild in the summer with their five loanees set to return to their respective parent clubs in the summer and several of their permanent stars out of contract this summer.

With both Sean Morrison and Aden Flint thought to be two of those who are set to leave at the end of this term unless their deals are renewed, Fulham centre-back Hector could be the man to fill that void with his first-team prospects potentially being harmed further by the Cottagers’ promotion back to the Premier League last night.

The Jamaican has only made three second-tier appearances this term as it is, finding himself behind Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo in the pecking order for much of the campaign.

Wallace has also been linked with a move to the Welsh capital, establishing himself as a key contributor going forward for the Lions in recent seasons with six goals and 11 assists in the league this term.

His contract at The Den runs out this summer and with the 27-year-old looking increasingly unlikely to sign fresh terms at the club, he would be available on a free transfer for the Bluebirds.

However, Wales Online sources believe a deal for both is unlikely at this stage, a potential blow for the second-tier outfit’s supporters who may have wanted to see the duo rock up in the Welsh capital in the coming months.

The same report also mentions that the club do have an interest in Derby County’s Ryan Allsop, though there is likely to be considerable competition for his signature across the division.

The Verdict:

In terms of Wallace, a move was never likely to happen considering how successful he has been in the second tier this season, with there likely to be a huge amount of interest in his services when he becomes available for free.

Besiktas are one side thought to be weighing up a move at this stage and with Nottingham Forest previously in the mix, it doesn’t look as though Cardiff will be able to compete considering the financial situation they are in.

If last year’s comments by chairman Mehmet Dalman are anything to go by, a move for Hector is also unlikely at this stage unless the defender drastically reduces his income because he is likely to be on a fairly decent wage at Craven Cottage.

Both would be great signings though and although a move for both may look unlikely, they should set their sights high before potentially settling on more realistic targets, though some would argue that’s a waste of time.

And in terms of Allsop, he would be the perfect competitor with Dillion Phillips and would definitely be an adequate replacement for Alex Smithies. He may make the odd mistake – but he’s been reasonably reliable for Derby this term.