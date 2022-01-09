Transfer update emerges on Birmingham City’s pursuit of Manchester United man

Birmingham City’s loan move for young Manchester United talent Amad Diallo is very close to breaking down with no full agreement in place for his signature, per Fabrizio Romano.

The Daily Mirror reported yesterday evening that the Blues, who already have Tahith Chong and Teden Mengi on loan from the Red Devils, were closing in on the Ivorian winger on a deal until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

However Romano believes that an agreement isn’t close and that it does not appear that the 19-year-old will be heading to St. Andrew’s this month.

Other clubs in Britain want to sign Diallo, per Romano, but Dutch side Feyenoord are also renewing their efforts to bring the exciting player in after their loan move in the summer collapsed due to an injury Diallo suffered.

Diallo has featured just twice for United’s under-23’s this season, scoring twice in a November fixture against Leeds United and was on the bench for the club’s Premier League match with Arsenal last month but hasn’t been seen since.

The Verdict

Birmingham’s interest in Diallo is an interesting one to begin with as for the longest time this season, manager Lee Bowyer has not deployed wingers in his system.

His desire to bring the teenager in must mean he’s considering changing formations but now it doesn’t look likely that Diallo will be heading to the Midlands.

Diallo on one wing and Chong on the other would be cause for a lot of excitement, but for whatever reason the two clubs cannot come to an agreement.

You’d imagine that Birmingham will be scouring the Premier League for another loan player out wide but they’ll struggle to find anyone with the upside that Diallo has.