Transfer update emerges on Aston Villa’s pursuit of Coventry City key man

Premier League side Aston Villa have not yet made an enquiry for Coventry City shot-stopper Simon Moore despite being linked with a move to the West Midlands, according to Coventry Live.

After spending five years at Championship rivals Sheffield United, mostly out of the starting lineup at Bramall Lane, he came in to be Mark Robins’ first-choice goalkeeper at the Coventry Building Society Arena and played an instrumental part in the Sky Blues’ bright early season form.

Despite the Midlands outfit suffering a wobble since then, Moore has remained a valuable asset at the club and this attracted Steven Gerrard’s Villa to the 31-year-old as they looked to provide competition to Emiliano Martinez.

This move for a new keeper was potentially designed to allow one of their younger goalkeepers to go out on loan in their bid to win more minutes on the pitch, making this area a real transfer priority for the top-tier outfit.

They succeeded in this mission by signing AS Roma’s Robin Olsen on loan after seeing his temporary deal at Sheffield United cut short, with the Swedish international expected to remain with Villa for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

This has plunged a move for Moore into doubt, with the 31-year-0ld facing the prospect of being third in the pecking order if he did make this potential move.

As per Coventry Live’s Andy Turner, Gerrard’s side are yet to make a ‘formal enquiry’ for his services and with the goalkeeper establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet at his current side, he is unlikely to move on.

The Verdict:

It wouldn’t make sense for Villa to make for Moore now considering they also have Jed Steer at their disposal to step up if one of Martinez or Olsen got injured, so this potential transfer is looking more unlikely by the minute.

For Coventry, it would also show a lack of ambition to sell him on at this stage unless they receive a lucrative bid for him at this stage, because losing their first-choice shot-stopper mid-season could derail their campaign completely.

This is a possible sale that wouldn’t be welcomed by Sky Blues fans – and it also wouldn’t be a good career move for Moore after managing to establish himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet at his current side.

It may not have been as bad for him to make the step up and play second fiddle to Martinez if he hadn’t been left out in the cold at the Blades for several years – but with Olsen’s arrival – he wouldn’t even make the bench.

Moore may have been a better performer than the ex-Sheffield United loanee this season – but the latter’s international credentials and CV makes him the obvious bench option at this stage.