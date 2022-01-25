Transfer update emerges on Andy Carroll amid Reading, Burnley and AFC Bournemouth links

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has revealed he has received ‘promising’ news from Andy Carroll regarding a possible contract extension at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, speaking to Berkshire Live.

The former England international joined the second-tier side back in mid-November amid a striker shortage, signing a short-term deal that saw him remain at the club until the middle of this month.

During his time under Paunovic, the 33-year-old scored twice in eight appearances, remaining fit for the entirety of his stay at the Berkshire side and proving to be a focal point for them up top as an aerial threat.

However, the forward is yet to sign a contract extension to keep him with the Championship outfit for the remainder of the season as things stand, missing recent games against Luton Town and Huddersfield because he was out of contract following the Middlesbrough game earlier this month.

Two sides are reported to have entered the race to secure his signature, with Premier League side Burnley and second-tier promotion candidates AFC Bournemouth both on the prowl for a new striker.

The former even made a contract offer to the 33-year-old – but that was rejected and that may give fresh hope to the Royals who will be keen to add another striking option to their ranks.

Manager Paunovic has provided more hope in a recent update on the ex-England man’s future, saying: “I can’t tell you exactly what he told me, but it’s promising.

“I exchanged messages with him and he was at the game against Luton so that’s another positive as it shows how committed he is.

“We are hopeful….it looks positive. All that indicates there is a disposition for him that he is considering us and there is a possibility we can have him back. But, we still have to wait.”

The Verdict:

With Lucas Joao now back in the mix too, the addition of Carroll would be another great addition up top and one that will give Paunovic’s side the very best chance of remaining afloat in the division amid a torrid run of form.

Not only would an extension allow him to thrive at the club again, providing a real contribution on the pitch, but it would also be a real morale booster for them to have him back and would go some way in improving the atmosphere at the club.

The second-tier side does need a lift due to this understandable negativity in the fanbase – and if they can get a deal for him and a couple of others over the line before the deadline – that can only be positive.

A new forward is needed, so Carroll would help to fill that void and it also remains to be seen whether the club will pursue a couple of full-backs too with Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom not exactly facing much competition for their spots.

Felipe Araruna’s injury makes an addition on the right-hand side a must, with Rahman’s backup Bristow struggling on the few occasions he played in the Ghanaian’s absence earlier this month.