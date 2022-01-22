Transfer update emerges on 25-year-old’s Middlesbrough future

Championship side Middlesbrough will have to help midfielder James Lea Siliki find a new club if he’s to terminate his loan contract at the Riverside Stadium this month, as per Teesside Live.

The 25-year-old has struggled to make any sort of impact at the second-tier club since his loan move from Stade Rennais in the summer, getting off on the wrong foot with ex-boss Neil Warnock and not being given a chance to shine under current manager Chris Wilder.

In fact, the Cameroonian has failed to make a single appearance under the latter despite being included in several of the 54-year-old’s matchday squads, with Paddy McNair even being moved from centre-back to central midfield instead of the loanee coming into the starting lineup.

The big 2022 Middlesbrough quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 28 Who did the club sign Joe Lumley from? Wigan Athletic Bolton Wanderers Queens Park Rangers Sunderland

With this in mind, the writing seems to be on the wall for Siliki having appeared just 10 times for the Teesside outfit, starting in two of these matches and failing to play a single minute of football for Boro since the start of November.

Manager Wilder has recently admitted that the club’s focus is now on offloading players after bringing Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun Riley McGree and Caolan Boyd-Munce in – and the 25-year-old may be one of the first to head out the door.

However, he is currently competing with his country at the African Cup of Nations and that could be a difficulty in negotiating a deal for him to go elsewhere, though his representatives are attempting to find him a new club according to Teesside Live.

The same outlet reports that the English side are ‘hopeful’ of sorting out his potential departure.

The Verdict:

It’s clear that he needs to move on for the sake of all parties – and this is why Boro should remain hopeful that a deal does go through.

Siliki may have enjoyed his personal time in England, experiencing life in a different country, but he will want to be playing as much as possible following his return from the African Cup of Nations.

With Riley McGree coming in as a midfield option, though he’s a different type of midfielder to Siliki, this is only likely to harm the latter’s first-team chances further.

Stade Rennais will also be keen to see one of their assets shine so they can either utilise him in the first team or sell him on for a handsome price. So it makes no sense for anyone for the midfielder to remain where he is.

Is there any chance he could be a success in the latter stages of his spell at the Riverside if he was to stay on? Potentially – because standards will certainly be high on the training ground under Wilder – but it seems clear that the ex-Blades’ boss doesn’t fancy him.