Transfer update emerges on 19-year-old amid Blackpool, Reading and Swansea City interest

Premier League outfit Brentford want to assess whether they should loan out or keep right-back Fin Stevens in the first team during pre-season, according to an update from the Blackpool Gazette.

The 19-year-old was first linked with a move to Championship sides Blackpool, Reading and Swansea City by West London Sport last week, with the trio seemingly looking to strengthen their right-hand side before the summer transfer window closes.

Michael Appleton’s Seasiders are in particular need of a new option in this area with Dujon Sterling returning to Chelsea following the expiration of his loan spell at Bloomfield Road and Jordan Gabriel unlikely to be fit for their first league game of the new league season against Reading later this month.

Quiz: The big Blackpool summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 They were founded during which year? 1887 1888 1889 1890

Swansea, meanwhile, have recruited Matthew Sorinola on a season-long loan but he could potentially line up on the left-hand side, possibly leaving a vacancy on the right-hand side unfilled with Cyrus Christie failing to agree a return to the Swansea.com Stadium.

And the Royals currently have a lack of experience on the right, with Kelvin Abrefa and Dejan Tetek the current backup options for Andy Yiadom, who signed a new deal this summer to remain in Berkshire.

The trio may have to wait a while for a decision on Stevens’ future though even with Aaron Hickey arriving in the English capital, with the Blackpool Gazette believing the top-tier club are still deciding whether he should be sent out on a temporary spell or not.

The Verdict:

At this stage, the Seasiders are probably the team that needs him the most, though they probably would have wanted to ease him into life in Lancashire as opposed to throwing him in at the deep end.

With Gabriel out injured, he will probably be a starter straight away so Appleton will need him to adapt quickly. If he can, that could potentially keep Gabriel out of the starting lineup.

He could also be a useful addition for Swansea and they could probably afford to take a risk on him considering the likes of summer signing Sorinola and Kyle Naughton can operate on the right-hand side.

In a back five, he may also have fewer defensive responsibilities so he could enjoy his time in South Wales if Russell Martin’s side pursue a move for him and win the race for his signature.

The Royals, however, should steer clear of this move with Abrefa potentially able to step up to the first team and Paul Ince desperately needing to address other areas first before worrying about their right-back spot.