Transfer update emerges involving Valerien Ismael’s Besiktas and West Brom star Daryl Dike

Valerien Ismael is keen on a reunion with Daryl Dike at Besiktas next season according to Haber365.

The Frenchman has recently taken over at the Turkish club and is interested in pursuing a loan deal for Dike in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been largely absent through injury since completing his big money move from Orlando City to West Bromwich Albion in January.

It did feel as though Ismael was a significant pull factor for Dike to arrive in the Black Country, but he may have his work cut out, luring the American to Turkey.

Dike has a contract at The Hawthorns running until the summer of 2026, and if his performances in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign for Barnsley are anything to by, he is definitely ready to play regularly for the Baggies in pushing for promotion next season.

The hesitation over whether to give Andy Carroll a contract for next season, seems to be with Dike in mind, expected to be the club’s first choice number nine for the foreseeable future.

It is very unlikely that Besiktas would be able to offer any European competition to Dike, sat eighth in the Turkish Super Lig at present, which gives them even less of a chance of bringing Dike in.

The Verdict

It was a surprise to see West Brom relieve Ismael of his duties so soon after splashing out on Dike in January.

However, it would be an even bigger surprise to see him leave so swiftly and to a struggling Besiktas side rather than looking to cement a starting place at the club that he has committed his future to.

The Baggies will have strong ambitions of pushing for automatic promotion next season, and letting Dike go, even on loan, would definitely be seen as a backwards step.

It is a non-starter as long as West Brom stand firm, there had to be other reasons why Dike chose West Brom outside of the fact that he had worked with Ismael before at Barnsley.