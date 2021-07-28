Transfer update emerges involving Tottenham Hotspur and EFL club as fee revealed

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be offering Northampton Town a deal worth up to £1 million for Caleb Chukwuemeka in a cash plus player exchange, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

Spurs are seemingly stepping up their intentions to sign the teenage forward from the Sky Bet League Two side and it appears that negotiations are now reaching a vital stage.

It is stated further in the report that the Premier League outfit have guaranteed the Cobblers that they will receive a fee of £1 million for the 19-year-old, with add-ons also being included as part of the deal.

Whilst they also plan to send striker Kion Etete the other way to Sixfields as part of the agreement.

Northampton are also said to have received enquiries from other Premier League clubs as the future of their young prospect seems set to be determined over these next few weeks.

22 things all Northampton Town fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year was Northampton Town founded? 1887 1892 1897 1902

Chukwuemeka made 28 appearances last season after breaking into the Cobblers’ first team and has turned down Northampton’s previous offers of a professional contract.

The Verdict

This would be an excellent deal for the Cobblers and I really think they will give it some serious consideration as Chukwuemeka takes a step closer to the exit door.

He hasn’t played much in the way of first team football, so it is clear that Spurs are willing to take a gamble on him with the aim of developing his all round game further.

After falling back into League Two, Northampton were always likely to lose some of their better players and they will certainly be gutted to see the teenage forward leave for pastures new.

However the money on offer will certainly bring a welcome boost to the club coffers, whilst Kion Etete represents a solid replacement for their outgoing forward player, which means they will be well compensated.