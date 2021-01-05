Transfer update emerges involving Swindon Town and EFL outfit

Newport County have made their move for Swindon Town’s Scott Twine, with the South Wales Argus reporting that the Exiles have made a permanent bid for the midfielder earlier today.

Twine has been in sensational form for the League Two outfit since arriving on loan from the Robins at the beginning of the season, notching seven goals and seven assists across all competitions.

Given the player’s strong showings for Newport, it is therefore unsurprising to see Michael Flynn’s side make an offer for the 21-year-old who is also said to be of interest to various Championship clubs.

Capable of playing in various midfield positions, Twine has an eye for the spectacular and had scored some brilliant long range efforts for the club before being recalled by Swindon last week ahead of what is sure to be a never ending rumour mill surrounding the player this January.

A product of the Wiltshire outfit’s academy, Twine has made just 34 appearances for the Robins in his career so far.

The Verdict

Swindon certainly have a big decision to make on a player that is, as it stands, out of contract come the end of the current season.

The opportunity to cash in on the youngster may be too good to turn down, with the club sure to be reeling from the financial effects of the ongoing pandemic.

I believe they should hold fire before accepting this bid as Championship clubs could come calling with a higher offer in the coming weeks.

Or alternatively they should attempt to secure Twine on a new and improved contract to either bump up the player’s value before selling him on or making him a permanent fixture in their first team going forwards.