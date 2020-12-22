Transfer update emerges involving Preston North End man and Sheffield United

Sheffield United are still said to be tracking Preston North End defender Ben Davies ahead of making potential move for the centre back at the turn of the new year, after making initial contact around eight weeks ago.

As reported by The Star, Davies is said to be on a list of recommendations that has been handed to Chris Wilder ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, with the Blades seemingly keen to strengthen as they seek to recover from a poor start to the season.

The 25-year-old Welsh international has once again been a pillar of consistency for the Lilywhites, racking up 12 Championship appearances for Alex Neil’s side.

However his future at Deepdale past this current campaign is unclear, with the defender’s current deal set to expire in the summer of 2021, leaving the situation somewhat up in the air at the time of writing.

Having originally come through the ranks with the club, Davies has gone on to make over 130 appearances for the Lancashire outfit.

The Verdict

On paper, this seems like a logical move for all parties involved, with Sheffield United needing a stand in option for the injured Jack O’Connell, whilst Preston and Davies seem more and more likely to part ways as the contract stalemate rumbles on.

If fresh terms still haven’t been agreed upon with Davies by next month, the Lilywhites may simply have no choice but to cash in on their academy graduate in order to avoid losing him on a free next summer.

At the age of 25, Davies has more than proved himself as a Championship player and is sure to be chomping at the bit to try his hand at a higher level of the game as he enters his prime years.

If the money on offer is right for the club, Preston simply must cash in to avoid losing one of their key players for nothing.