Transfer update emerges involving Middlesbrough, Everton and Newcastle United

Premier League duo Everton and Newcastle United are both still said to hold an interest in signing Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence, with Team Talk reporting that both clubs are monitoring the player’s progress.

A number of top flight clubs are said to hold an interest in signing the player, with the same publication reporting back in November that the likes of Wolves and Crystal Palace were keen on signing the 20-year-old.

Having previously joined the club from Fulham back in 2018, Spence has come on leaps and bounds at the Riverside making just shy of 50 appearances for Boro, becoming a key member of Neil Warnock’s squad this term as they seek to vie for promotion.

Capable of playing both at full back and right midfield, Spence possesses great pace and has been compared to both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Wan-Bissaka by Warnock last year.

Spence is currently under contract until 2023 with Boro.

The Verdict

This will come as something of an unwelcome update for Boro who will no doubt want to keep hold of their star men this month as they eye a real tilt at going for a top six place under Warnock.

Both Spence and Marcus Tavernier continue to be linked with moves away from the North East, with the reality being that if the money on offer is good enough, it will have to be considered given the financial strain that the pandemic has put on Middlesbrough and other EFL clubs.

The Championship outfit aren’t likely to stand in the London born defender’s way and for that reason they should view this development as serious, with replacements sure to have been lined up if the worst situation happens and Spence does indeed depart.

A transfer saga that seems to be gaining momentum, this is certainly one to keep an eye on in the weeks ahead as the youngster continues to impress.