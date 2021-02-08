Lincoln City News
Transfer update emerges involving Lincoln City player
Lincoln City loanee Max Melbourne could well earn himself a permanent move to Walsall next summer, with the player revealing to the Express & Star that he could well clinch a contract with the Saddlers if he impresses over the next few months.
The 22-year-old completed a temporary move to the League Two side in January as a direct replacement for Zak Jules who completed a move to Milton Keynes and will be seeking to impress for his new club.
A left back by trade, Melbourne currently has under six months remaining on his contract with the Imps, thus opening the door to a full departure from Sincil Bank next summer.
Speaking about his future, the defender was quick to emphasise that a permanent move to the Saddlers could well be a possibility somewhere down the line:
“In regards to talks with the manager, he has told me to work hard, do your very best and if things go well for me, there could be a contract at the end for me.
“I have always been a firm believer in taking every game as it comes so I will be looking to try and get a shirt and then hopefully I can maintain it.”
A former West Brom academy graduate, the full back has made 27 appearances for Lincoln since originally arriving at the club back in September 2019 as a loanee.
The Verdict
It would appear that Melbourne has little in the way of a future with the Imps past the end of his contract with it having been made abundantly clear that he is no longer in Michael Appleton’s plans.
He’s rarely had a look in this season at Sincil Bank and will no doubt be looking to grab his opportunity at Walsall with both hands going forwards.
A player of his age should be playing regularly and perhaps he will prove his parent club wrong over the coming months.
However with Tayo Edun at their disposal, I believe it is unlikely that neither Lincoln or Appleton will lose any sleep over Melbourne’s departure, particularity if he makes the move permanent.