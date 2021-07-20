Transfer update emerges involving Julian Borner and Sheffield Wednesday as situation becomes clearer

Julian Borner could complete his long awaited departure from Sheffield Wednesday to Hannover 96 in Germany this week, as per a recent report by German publication Sportbuzzer.

A move away from Hillsborough has been on the cards for quite some time now for Borner, with the 30-year-old said to be seeking a departure after seeing some of his wages unpaid by the Owls.

Borner is known to have one year remaining on his current contract with Wednesday, however Hannover remain confident of securing the centre back on a free transfer.

Now the German club’s president, Martin Kind, has stated that the situation surrounding a potential deal is looking a lot better and that he believes a move could be completed this week if everything goes according to plan.

Wednesday are said to be holding out for a transfer fee, which could well throw a spanner in the works as negotiations continue.

Borner was a regular for the club last season as they suffered relegation to Sky Bet League One, making 30 appearances across all competitions.

The Verdict

I think there is certainly a feeling on both sides that they want to get this deal done and dusted as soon as possible, however I do feel that Wednesday will be looking for some kind of fee from Hannover.

The centre back still has a year left on his contract, so I am sure that there would be some sort of breach of the terms of his deal if he did indeed engineer a free transfer back to his homeland.

Getting Borner off the wage bill is sure to be viewed as a priority as it will help to boost the club coffers but I don’t think the Owls are in any mood to be swindled by their colleagues on the continent.

I’d be very shocked if he left for no money at all and I think this could drag on for a little while longer yet.