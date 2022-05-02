Transfer update emerges involving Hull City and West Ham

Premier League outfit West Ham United are now the favourites to lure Hull City key man Keane Lewis-Potter away from the MKM Stadium this summer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The 21-year-old hasn’t been short of interest in recent months amid a superb campaign with the Tigers, not exactly guiding them to the most spectacular finish but has certainly played a big part in steering them comfortably clear of the drop zone.

Recording 11 goals and four assists in 45 league games during the 2021/22 campaign going into the season finale against Nottingham Forest, he has made the step up seamlessly to the second tier this term and was even the subject of an eight-figure bid from top-tier club Brentford in January.

However, that approach was rejected with owner Acun Ilicali and manager Shota Arveladze both desperate to keep hold of their key man, though it remains to be seen whether they will be able to retain him this summer considering Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be interested in the attacker.

As well as this, Lewis-Potter’s current contract expires in 2023 and with the 21-year-old yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms at the club, the second-tier side may want to cash in on him during the upcoming window to avoid losing him for a modest fee, though their option of extending his deal by a further 12 months does put them in a strong position.

If they do cash in, the Hammers are currently in pole position to recruit him according to reporter O’Rourke, with David Moyes’ side already enjoying success with a former Tiger in Jarrod Bowen.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, the journalist said: “David Moyes, as we know, does like to sign British players and they have enjoyed success signing players from Championship clubs as well.

“That might encourage West Ham to continue this pursuit of Lewis-Potter and I think they probably, right now, are looking favourites to sign him.

“But I think there will be a lot of interest in Lewis-Potter this summer.”

The Verdict:

As Bowen has shown, players will get the chance to shine at the London Stadium if they are good enough to make the step up and this is a promising sign for Lewis-Potter who will be keen to play at the highest level.

Considering his ties with Hull though, he will probably want to win promotion with his current side before moving on and with a new owner in place, that could become a reality.

Tottenham would also be a very tempting offer for the England youth international – but he needs to prioritise game time over anything else at this delicate stage of his career and this is why a move to north London may not be wise at this point.

At his current side, he knows will be one of the first names on the teamsheet and this is why he should bide his time at the MKM Stadium before making a wise choice on where to move next because he has plenty of time to make the step up.

He’s certainly a player the Hammers should be keeping tabs on though because he will only get better and the need for squad depth will be clear if they are to compete in Europe for the long term, so adding another option in Lewis-Potter can’t do any harm if they can secure a reasonable agreement.