Highlights Journalist Paul Brown believes Leeds United will demand £30 million for Jack Harrison from Everton this summer, but Everton may not be able to afford that fee.

Harrison initially joined Everton on a season-long loan from Leeds and has impressed with one goal and three assists in eight games.

Everton may struggle to meet Leeds' asking price for Harrison due to their current financial situation and uncertainties surrounding the club's future ownership and Premier League status.

Journalist Paul Brown believes Leeds United will demand £30 million for Jack Harrison from Everton this summer, but does not think Sean Dyche's side will be able to afford that sort of fee.

Everton completed the signing of Harrison in the summer on a season-long loan from Leeds. Aston Villa made a late move to sign the 26-year-old, but the Toffees won the race.

He was signed whilst still carrying an injury, with Everton continuing his rehabilitation from a minor hip issue from the back end of 2022/23 before being available for selection.

Harrison initially enjoyed three successive loans to Leeds from Manchester City, but the third of which contained an option-to-buy clause, which Leeds activated in 2021.

He has since gone on to make 206 appearances for Leeds in his five-year stint in West Yorkshire, scoring 34 goals and registering a further 32 assists in the process. However, he took some time to get going at Elland Road, but became a reliable contributor as he developed each season under Marcelo Bielsa.

He continued to be a key player following Bielsa's departure but has since joined Everton in the wake of Leeds' relegation, in order to remain a top-flight player.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Harrison made his debut from the bench against Luton Town but hasn't looked back since. He has now played eight games for Everton, scoring once and assisting a further three times. His solitary goal came spectacularly against Bournemouth, whilst he collected another assist over the weekend in the win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

What's the latest on Harrison potentially moving permanently to Everton from Leeds?

Naturally, such form has resurfaced the idea that Harrison could be signed permanently by his loan side, with the 26-year-old still having five years left on his deal with Leeds until the summer of 2028 after signing a new deal in April.

Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that he wouldn't be surprised if the Whites demanded around £30 million for the winger as they may feel that he's worth such a price. The journalist adds that Everton are unlikely to go as high as that to secure his signature permanently.

He said: "It wouldn't surprise me if Leeds were to ask for that. I suspect that in the current market, they do believe he's worth that. But the problem is that he probably isn't worth £30 million to Everton because they don't have £30 million to spend on one player right now.

"Everything will depend on what happens with the takeover, the finances, whether Everton are punished, whether they stay in the Premier League. Everything is up in the air at the moment and it's very hard to predict what kind of budget Everton will have.

"I think by next summer, things will become clearer but I can't see, in the current situation, Everton spending £30 million on Jack Harrison."

Should Harrison sign permanently for Everton?

Harrison will no doubt want to continue playing Premier League football next season, so a permanent exit is likely if Leeds fail to go up. These days, the sorts of figures needed to sign even just decent top-flight footballers is usually in excess of £20 million, so £30 million isn't that much of a stretch, even if Everton may struggle to find such cash.

However, there's a high chance that Harrison could be playing for Leeds again next season, should they gain promotion back at the first time of asking. It's been no surprise that he's performing well for Dyche, but Leeds also have a strong depth in their wingers department at present.

He's not the flashiest player but is a consistently reliable output for both goals and assists; although, many Leeds fans felt they came in purple patches rather than a steady spread over the course of a season.