Transfer update emerges involving Blackpool and Arsenal

Arsenal are set to hold talks with defender Daniel Ballard this week amidst interest from Blackpool, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with the Tangerines and was a key part of the team which secured promotion to the Sky Bet Championship under Neil Critchley.

It is said that the centre back has already been the subject of multiple loan enquiries from various EFL clubs and it appears likely that the Gunners could allow him to leave on a temporary basis once again.

The Premier League outfit are now set to meet with Ballard in the coming days to determine where his future will lie next term as they weigh up which club is best for the next stage of the player’s development.

On the books of Arsenal since his younger days, Ballard previously had a loan spell with Swindon Town and currently has two years remaining on his current contract in North London.

The Verdict

A loan move this summer for Ballard would certainly come at a good time, with there being talk that Arsenal are looking to bringing in a new centre back in the form of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Ben White.

It is clear that a return to Blackpool would suit the youngster and it would be a good step forward as they have now gone up a division, meaning that he will be playing in a league of better quality.

It seems logical that he should move to a Championship club next term as it means he will be able to test himself in a much tougher league.

His relationship with Critchley and co is bound to be strong after last season and it wouldn’t surprise me if we see him lining up at Bloomfield Road again next season.