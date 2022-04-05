Transfer update emerges involving Blackburn Rovers

League One outfit Portsmouth are concerned that Hayden Carter’s form may earn him a move to the Championship next season, according to a report from The News.

Pompey currently sit in tenth position with two games in hand over most of their promotion rivals including Sunderland who are currently in sixth after their improved form under new boss Alex Neil.

However, they are currently 11 points apart with eight league games to go and Danny Cowley’s men would need to force their way past the likes of Ipswich Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Oxford United if they want to have any chance of finishing in the play-offs this term after heartbreak last season as they narrowly missed out.

A top-six finish looks unlikely at this stage because of those factors – but they have remained reasonably solid in recent games with the south-coast side conceding just twice in five games, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

One man who has played a big part in that is Hayden Carter, who has impressed at Fratton Park since his January loan move from Blackburn Rovers, who already had plenty of options including the likes of Darragh Lenihan, Scott Wharton and Jan Paul van Hecke at their disposal at the time of his temporary departure from Fratton Park.

With Tony Mowbray’s men also reported to be targeting Cameron Humphreys, this could open the door to another loan spell for centre-back Carter who will be looking to maximise his senior pitch minutes.

However, officials at his current side are worried that they won’t be able to keep him beyond the end of this term with the 22-year-old continuing to impress.

The Verdict:

He was given a chance to shine under Mowbray and has worked under his stewardship, so it’s no real surprise that he’s doing well and at 22, he should be performing well in the third tier if he has any chance of making it at Ewood Park.

But this is bad news for Pompey for the long term – because the chances of a permanent deal are looking very slim and even the possibility of another loan agreement will become a near-impossibility if other second-tier sides come in to try and recruit him on loan.

Pompey may have three things to bank on though in their potential quest to lure him back. Firstly, them and Blackburn have now struck up a relationship with this Carter deal and could use this to try and sign the defender again.

Secondly, player power may come into play. If the defender ends up enjoying his time at Fratton Park, it would be no surprise if he pushed for a move back there, though he may want to test himself at a higher level.

And the third advantage is the fact Rovers may not want to loan or sell him to another second-tier club if they remain in the same division beyond the end of this term, with Cowley’s men looking as though they will remain in League One. That could favour them.