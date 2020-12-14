Transfer update emerges involving Arsenal player amidst Norwich City, Watford and Brentford interest

Arsenal centre back William Saliba is said to want to remain in the UK if he does indeed depart the club on loan in January according to The Athletic, with the likes of Norwich City, Watford and Brentford all said to be interested in the youngster.

The Frenchman has found game time hard to come by at the Emirates so far since moving from Saint-Etienne, with Mikel Arteta having so far failed to have afforded the centre back any first team minutes thus far.

This could be largely down to the amount of players that the Gunners have available in said position, with the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, David Luiz, Rob Holding and Gabriel all competing for just two spots in the Arsenal backline.

It now appears a temporary move for the teenager seems like his best option, with his only appearances this season having come in Premier League 2 and the Papa John’s Trophy for the club’s under-23 side.

The Verdict

Saliba would certainly represent a good signing from a Norwich City perspective if Daniel Farke did indeed elect to make a move for the youngster, with the Canaries having been left short of options at the back due to various injury problems.

The defender’s ball-playing style would make him a natural choice for the Championship promotion contenders, with Farke liking his side to dominate ball possession during games.

A move to the Championship would offer the youngster a good test at a respectable level, whilst also giving him the opportunity to make his mark on English soil.

Overall he is still an unknown quantity in England and for that reason a loan move to Norwich or another second tier club could well be the making of his Arsenal career.