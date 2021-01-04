Transfer update emerges in Huddersfield Town’s pursuit of in-form EFL marksman

Huddersfield Town are said to not be pursuing a move for Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott despite reports stating otherwise, with Yorkshire Live stating that the Terriers are not in for the 20-year-old Welshman.

The Argyle striker has been in brilliant form for the League One club and currently sits as joint-top scorer in the division after racking up 12 goals for the Pilgrims.

This has inevitably led to the player being linked with a January move to a host of Championship clubs including the Terriers, however it has been said that Carlos Corberan’s team do not have any interest in seeking to sign the young forward this month.

Jephcott originally joined up with Plymouth’s academy back in July 2018 and has since made 43 first team appearances for his boyhood club.

The ultimate 2021 Huddersfield Town quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What year were Huddersfield formed? 1901 1908 1912 1921

Huddersfield’s only current recognised striker is Frazier Campbell, who at 33 has only scored five goals this term for the Championship outfit.

The Verdict

This is a strange set of developments for Huddersfield as quite frankly the addition of a new striker must surely be viewed as a priority due to their lack of a solid replacement for the departed Karlan Grant.

Perhaps the price tag that has been placed on Jephcott’s head is viewed as too extortionate by the powers that be at the club, as finances are known to be tight at many clubs in the EFL due to the ongoing global pandemic.

I still feel that Corberan will look to bring in a new forward player this month, especially after Josh Koroma’s recent hamstring injury.

It’s early days in the window but the club are already being linked with a host of names, which suggests they could be one of the league’s busier clubs in the weeks ahead as they seek to climb the table after a relatively patchy start under their new manager.