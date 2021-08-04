Transfer update emerges in Fulham’s pursuit of Swansea City man

Fulham are hoping to finalise the addition of Swansea City captain Matt Grimes to their ranks this week when he has recovered from contracting COVID-19, according to the Daily Mail.

It was reported over a week ago that the Cottagers were eyeing up a move for the 26-year-old, who was always expected to leave the Swans this summer and that is one of the reasons why Steve Cooper resigned from his role as head coach.

A move was thought to be close for the midfielder and a medical was booked, however COVID got in the way and therefore the transfer was put on hold for a short period.

The BBC believe that Swansea value Grimes at £5 million however it’s unclear if he will departing the Liberty Stadium for that price or less with his current contract expiring next summer.

But when he is back to full health, Grimes is expected to complete the move to Swansea’s potential promotion rivals and it could happen by the end of the week.

The Verdict

With the news that Fulham have rejected a loan offer from Valencia for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, the Cottagers’ engine room looks to be incredibly strong going into the new season.

Grimes is set to join Anguissa, Jean Michael Seri, Harrison Reid, Tom Cairney, Josh Onomah and youngster Tyrese Francois as options for Marco Silva, so you have to expect that a sale or a loan away for one or two of them options is coming.

The 26-year-old won’t be signing for Fulham to sit on the bench and a potential partnership with Reed could give Fulham’s more attacking options in midfield the freedom to do big things in the Championship this season.