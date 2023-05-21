With their play-off semi-final defeat still fresh in the mind, it's likely that most associated with Sunderland are still feeling hurt after Tuesday night.

Although there were no realistic ambitions of being promoted at the start of the season, to have come so close to having the chance to compete at Wembley for a top-flight return must be agonising.

There are, of course, consequences of not getting that promotion, too, as detailed in some rather concerning transfer news for the club this morning.

What is the latest Sunderland transfer news?

Indeed, reports this morning suggest that the club are bracing themselves for transfer offers for a number of their young stars.

That is as per Alan Nixon via Patreon, who also claims that boss Tony Mowbray is resigned to the exits, having known there was a good chance the individuals mentioned would depart this summer when he took the job earlier this campaign.

Nixon's report focuses on several players at the club, namely Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, Antony Patterson and Dan Neil.

Clarke is reportedly a target for Brentford, whilst Patterson is wanted by Leicester City and Wolves, Nixon claims.

Patrick Roberts has just one year remaining on his deal at the Stadium of Light, so Nixon suggests it is likely he will be cashed in on, whilst Dan Neil is also said to have admirers.

Why is this concerning?

Of course, clubs in the Championship know that from time to time they are going to have to sell their players.

In fact, at Sunderland, in recent times, there has been a focus on buying young talent that can eventually be sold on for profit further down the line.

However, losing three of the club's best players in Clarke, Neil and Patterson, in one go, would be a worry.

Particularly when you consider that forward Ross Stewart is entering the final year of his contract this summer and doubts over his future are also there, whilst star loanee Amad Diallo has returned to Manchester United.

Indeed, as great as the finances could be on some of those deals, Sunderland would have to be excellent in the transfer market to replace those players with ones of comparable ability.

The most concerning thing, of course, is that if they did not, where would the club end up next season?

Ideally, after finishing in the play-offs, the plan would be to keep your best players, make a few additions and then go again next season.

However, given the above report that their young stars could leave, and persisting rumours that Tony Mowbray could be replaced in the dugout, it sounds as though there could be a bit of a reset at Sunderland this summer.