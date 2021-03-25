Transfer update emerges as Sunderland plot fresh Wolves agreement

Sunderland have opened talks with Wolves over the permanent signing of Dion Sanderson, according to the Daily Mail.

Sanderson is having an excellent campaign on loan at the Stadium of Light, making 21 appearances and helping Lee Johnson’s side fight for promotion from League One.

He spent part of last season on loan with Cardiff City in the Championship, impressing at right-back under Neil Harris as the Bluebirds reached the play-off semi-finals.

But this season, he has been playing in his natural centre-half position for Sunderland, and has caught the eye of several clubs heading into the summer.

Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford are said to be interested in signing the defender, who is valued at a price of around £2million.

But the Daily Mail also report that Sunderland have started to talk to Wolves about potentially adding Sanderson to their squad on a permanent basis.

Sanderson’s contract at Wolves expires in 2022, so it is likely that the club will look to cash in this summer rather than lose him for nothing at the end of next season.

The Verdict

It would be some coup if Sunderland were to lure Sanderson to the Stadium of Light on a permanent deal.

Having done so well in League One this season, the next step for him will surely be the Championship, and if Sunderland don’t win promotion, the odds will be stacked against them.

Sanderson is a top player, though, and he will be concentrating on helping Johnson’s men make a long-awaited return to the second tier.