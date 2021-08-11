Transfer update emerges as Sheffield United close in on first summer signing

Ronaldo Vieira’s move to Sheffield United is currently being held up due to the player having to follow quarantine rules, as per a recent report by Italian publication Tuttosport.

The former Leeds United and current Sampdoria midfielder is seemingly set to complete his move to Bramall Lane this summer, however a deal for the player is being held up by current restrictions that in place for foreign travel arrivals.

Vieira is said to have been in England for several days and has seen his medical with the Blades put on standby for the time being as he continues to self-isolate after arriving back in the country after three years away,

Once the period of isolation is over, the 23-year-old will be free to complete his medical and finally sign his contract with the Sky Bet Championship side.

Leeds United are expected to receive 10% of the transfer fee once the deal is finalised, with the midfielder having previously been on their books between 2016 and 2018.

Vieira was born in Bissau originally but does have English citizenship, which has meant that he has appeared at youth level for England in the past.

The Verdict

This will no doubt have been a frustrating set of events for the Blades but at least they are now closing in on bringing in their first signing of the Slavisa Jokanovic era.

Vieira is a player who knows the Championship well from his time at Leeds and he should have no problems at all when settling into the high velocity style of the division.

He may well be coming in as a like for like replacement for Sander Berge, with the Norwegian being widely expected to depart Bramall Lane this summer.

However the focus for now will just be on getting the deal completed as Sheffield United aim to strengthen their existing squad.