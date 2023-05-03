Norwich City could be set to lose multiple first-team players this summer as they missed out on an immediate return to the Premier League - instead they will compete in the Championship for a second straight season in 2023-24.

According to The Telegraph, the Canaries are willing to cash in on a couple of players to fund a revamp of the squad, with Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele the likeliest individuals to move on to better leagues.

City will also lose some players whose contracts are due to expire this summer - Teemu Pukki is already confirmed to be departing Carrow Road and it looks as though Kieran Dowell is on the verge of a move as well.

Dowell joined Norwich for an undisclosed fee in 2020 from Everton, having spent time on loan at four different Championship clubs before exiting the Toffees on a permanent basis.

He battled through injury in his debut season at Norwich to score five times in 24 league appearances, but only featured 19 times in the Premier League the following campaign as the Norfolk outfit headed straight back to the second tier.

The 25-year-old was showing fine form under David Wagner with four goals and one assist in seven league games before suffering a knee injury in February against Birmingham City - and that could prove to be his final game for the club.

That is because the Daily Record reported last week that Dowell was on the verge of joining Scottish giants Rangers after agreeing a three-year deal with the club, which would begin when his Norwich contract expires at the end of June.

What is the latest on Kieran Dowell's potential move to Rangers?

A number of days had passed with no real update, but Football Insider now believe that Dowell has had his medical with Rangers before putting pen-to-paper on his switch.

They also claim that Dowell was offered a new deal to remain at Carrow Road, but he turned it down in order of starting a new chapter north of the border in Glasgow.

The medical in-fact happened last week so that the Gers medical staff could look at the knee injury Dowell suffered over two months ago, but with all being well he should become a Rangers player in the near future.

Will Kieran Dowell be a good fit at Rangers?

With Dowell capable of playing in the number 10 role and on either flank, he will bring a sense of versatility to Ibrox next season.

He is perhaps a similar player to January recruit Todd Cantwell but with more of an eye for goal, and it's likely Michael Beeale will see Dowell as someone who can cut in from the right onto his stronger left foot and get shots away from all angles.

It could be a bargain pickup for Rangers though on a free transfer if he takes to the top flight of Scottish football, and there is of course potential European football that Dowell will have to look forward to as well.