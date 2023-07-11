A whole host of individuals are poised to seek pastures new this summer following Leeds' relegation to the Championship.

Despite the Whites' relegation, certain players such as Wilfried Gnonto, Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison kept their heads held high with a range of promising displays that have earned interest elsewhere, and it would come as no surprise to see all three at new clubs before the season starts.

Another player who falls into that category is Rodrigo, who enjoyed his most productive campaign in English football last term and subsequently looks primed for the exit door, too.

And that inevitability has only been accelerated following the recent development that he has been offered to Atletico Madrid, as per Spanish journalist Aaron Dominguez .

Will Rodrigo leave Leeds United this summer?

Leeds look set to be forced into selling the Spaniard as quickly as possible given that his four-year-deal, which was penned when he arrived for a reported £27m outlay from Valencia, is set to expire in twelve months and there appears next to no possibility of convincing Rodrigo to sign new terms and stay in the Championship.

A high-profile forward with vast credence both in the homeland and on the International stage, Rodrigo's performances have also justified a move onto bigger and better things this summer, with the 32-year-old scoring 13 times alone in the Premier League last term.

So it is no surprise to see that he has gathered a high degree of interest, and top flight duo Everton and Fulham have both been linked with his signature as of late, too.

Should Leeds United sell Rodrigo?

Rodrigo's contractual situation has placed the ball firmly in his court regarding the next destination, however, Leeds should also be working hard to engineer the right move in order to generate a fee that can be reinvested into the playing squad ahead of Daniel Farke's hopeful rebuild.

With Rodrigo's ability and pedigree, it is also doubtful that he is a player who harbors any remote interest in sticking around in the Championship too, and this should serve to accelerate the impending sale.

Would Atletico Madrid be a good move for Rodrigo?

Out of all the clubs who are reported to be courting Rodrigo, Atletico Madrid certainly represents the best proposition for the player himself.

After all, they are a staple of the upper echelons of Spanish football and have secured consecutive third-placed finishes in La Liga across the last two seasons after clinching the league title in 2021.

As opposed to Everton and Fulham, for example, they can offer the awe-consuming lure of Champions League football along with the prestigious company of the likes of Jan Oblak, Yannick Carrasco, Koke and, of course, world-class attacker Antoine Griezmann.

Diego Simeone is one of world football's most renowned coaches himself and often operates with two strikers up top, and there are few better forwards to partner than Griezmann, who is coming off the back of his most successful campaign in years.