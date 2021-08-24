Transfer update emerges as Bradford City eye deal with EFL club

Football journalist Alan Nixon has claimed on Twitter that Doncaster Rovers striker Omar Bogle is looking for a pay off from the Sky Bet League One club before seeking a move to Bradford City.

The 28-year-old frontman is seemingly free to leave the Keepmoat Stadium this summer and doesn’t feature in Richie Wellens’ plans moving forwards.

As a result of this, the Bantams are said to have firmed up their interest in the much travelled frontman, with Derek Adams looking to further strengthen his current squad ahead of a promotion push in League Two.

Now, Nixon has provided an update on the situation involving Bogle on Twitter after he was asked about if the move was still happening or not by a supporter:

Bogle looking for a pay off from Doncaster first … https://t.co/DL2gG948PC — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2021

The Birmingham born frontman is now into the final 12 months of his contract with the third tier side and is seemingly open to a new challenge this summer.

Since joining Donny back in January of this year from Charlton Athletic, Bogle has only found the back of the net on two occasions for the Yorkshire side.

The Verdict

The player himself is seemingly holding up the deal at present and it remains to be seen if the Bantams will have the patience to wait it out as the transfer deadline grows closer and closer.

Bogle is a player who has the quality to be a success in League Two and it’s clear that Bradford need some more firepower after Lee Angol picked up a hamstring injury recently.

He has slightly lost his way over the past few years, so the guarantee of regular game time at Valley Parade and the chance to have a real tilt at promotion will surely be an opportunity that attracts him this summer.

His days are numbered at Doncaster and it appears that it will only be a matter of time before he moves on.