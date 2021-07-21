Transfer update emerges as 24-y/o rejects move to Portsmouth

Peterborough United goalkeeper Dan Gyollai is said to have rejected a loan move to Portsmouth this summer, as per a recent report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

The 24-year-old shot stopper is currently on the transfer list at the Sky Bet Championship club as Darren Ferguson looks to trim his existing squad and subsequent wage budget moving forwards.

It is stated that Portsmouth made an enquiry for the Hungarian during the current window, however the player himself turned down the move after it was revealed that the South Coast club only planned to use him as a back up option to their number one choice.

Barnet are also said to have been keen on taking the player on loan, however it is believed that the keeper is more open to moving abroad as he continues to keep his options open.

20 questions about some of Portsmouth’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 In what year were Portsmouth first elected into the Football League? 1900 1910 1920 1930

Gyollai is yet to have made a single senior appearance in the league for the Posh since joining the club from Wigan Athletic in the summer of last year.

The Verdict

Portsmouth were in the market for a keeper for quite some time after losing Craig MacGillivray to Charlton Athletic and its clear that they cast their net wide in search of a new signing in that position.

Ultimately they have ended up with the highly rated Gavin Bazunu on loan from Manchester City and I think overall Danny Cowley is happy to have got his man.

My guess is that the South Coast outfit were never really that serious about bringing Gyollai in as he would have been merely a back up option at a stage in his career where he really wants to be playing regular first team football.

He will clearly receive much better options this summer and I highly doubt that Pompey will lose any sleep over missing out on the signing of the 24-year-old this window.