Transfer update emerges about Yuri Ribeiro at Nottingham Forest

Nottinghamshire Live have played down speculation linking defender Yuri Ribeiro with a move to Olympiacos.

Portuguese media outlet Record reported on Sunday that Ribeiro has emerged as a transfer target for Olympiacos – a club who are owned by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Having seen the likes of Andreas Bouchalakis and Hillal Soudani leave Forest for Olympiacos in the past, the link is hardly surprising, with the Greek side looking for a new left-back following Kostas Tsimikas’s move to Liverpool.

But according to Nottinghamshire Live, there is “nothing” in the rumour linking Ribeiro with a move to Greece, after what has been an impressive first season at the City Ground for the 23-year-old.

Ribeiro joined Forest from Benfica in the summer, and the 23-year-old established himself as a key member of Forest’s back-line alongside Matty Cash, Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo in 2019/20.

The attacking full-back registered three assists in a total of 31 appearances for Forest this term, and his impressive form led to Jack Robinson falling out of favour and moving to Sheffield United in January.

Sabri Lamouchi will be looking to keep the core of his squad together ahead of next season, having also recently completed the signings of Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett and Lyle Taylor, all on free transfers.

The Verdict

It should be great news for Forest fans to hear that there is nothing in the speculation linking Ribeiro with a move away.

He has been a quality addition for Forest who has produced consistently solid performances for the Reds, and his partnership down the left-hand side with Sammy Ameobi was exciting this term.

He’s still at a good age and has plenty of time to improve and develop, and it would be very surprising to see him depart the City Ground this summer.