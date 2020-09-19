Transfer update details stance of Premier League outfit on Watford pair

West Brom are more likely to pursue a deal for Andre Gray than his Watford teammate Troy Deeney before the transfer deadline shuts.

Two successive defeats on their return to the Premier League has highlighted the need for reinforcements at The Hawthorns before the window closes and bringing in a new number nine is a priority.

With that common knowledge, Albion have been linked with a host of strikers in the past few weeks and The Athletic have confirmed that Huddersfield’s Karlan Grant is the prime target for Slaven Bilic.

However, a deal for the Terriers man will not be straightforward financially and the update revealed that the Baggies have drawn up a list of alternatives, with Deeney and Gray on the shortlist.

And, they state that a deal for the latter is more likely, with the Hornets seemingly open to letting the former Luton Town man leave.

Gray hasn’t featured under Vladimir Ivic, with Stipe Perica, Joao Pedro and Glen Murray just some of the options the new boss has available to him up top.

The verdict

In truth, you would imagine that Watford will be open to selling both Gray and Deeney this window, with the latter commanding a huge salary for Championship level.

As well as that, they have depth up top, so it’s about freeing up funds and space in the squad in the coming weeks.

Albion are desperate for a new striker and if they can’t afford Grant then a move for Gray would appear to be relatively straightforward and it would appear to suit all parties.

