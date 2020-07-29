Transfer update boosts Charlton hopes of keeping midfielder

Charlton Athletic will be fighting hard to keep their side together as much as possible for the Sky Bet League One season after relegation from the second tier.

The Addicks have had a tough year and things off of the pitch are beginning to come to the boil.

Fans will hope things can be sorted amicably but whether they are or not remains to be seen.

As well as that, we saw the news that Alfie Doughty was subject of a bid from Luton earlier this week, as the Hatters look to use their Championship status to their advantage.

As per Alan Nixon, though, the Addicks have turned the bid down from the men from Bedfordshire:

Not enough. Been turned down. https://t.co/gEOgcnMfc0 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 28, 2020

The Verdict

Doughty is a bright young player and one of the men that ended up benefitting from the injury crisis at the club as he got a chance to show what he can do.

Direct in his play as he drives forward down the flanks, Doughty looks another bright prospect to come through at Charlton.

In League One, he could be a real star and so the club naturally is looking to try and keep hold of him.

It remains to be seen if Luton return with a fresh bid.