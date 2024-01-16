Highlights Blackburn Rovers reject offers from Ipswich Town for striker Sam Gallagher despite his desire to move. Final offer of £1m plus bonuses turned down.

Ipswich Town will need to look elsewhere for a target man as Blackburn is now unwilling to sell Gallagher.

It remains to be seen how Gallagher will react to staying at Blackburn, but he could be a valuable asset if he can stay fit and help the team climb the table.

Blackburn Rovers are now set to keep Sam Gallagher at the club after rejecting three offers for the striker from Ipswich Town.

Blackburn want to keep Sam Gallagher

The 28-year-old has had a tough campaign so far due to injuries, as he’s only made six appearances in the Championship, scoring one goal.

The latest of those came against West Brom on Saturday, as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side were hammered 4-1.

Despite those struggles, Gallagher is still a man in-demand, as the Tractor Boys have been pushing to bring the player to Portman Road.

With George Hirst set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Ipswich are keen to bring in a target man before the deadline, and they had made offers for Gallagher, which were believed to be in the region of £1m to £1.5m.

Discussion had been ongoing between the clubs as they looked to reach an agreement, but the Express journalist Charlie Gordon has stated that Rovers have now changed their stance, with the player set to stay at Ewood Park.

“Understand Blackburn have had a change of heart and are now unwilling to sell Sam Gallagher after rejecting three bids from Ipswich Town. Final offer of £1m plus bonuses was turned down by Rovers despite Gallagher wanting to move.”

Ipswich will be forced to look elsewhere

A crucial 2-1 win over Sunderland last time out has lifted the mood at Ipswich after a tough period, but they will know that Southampton and Leeds are putting significant pressure on them to finish in the top two.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

So, the idea will be to bring in quality this month, and, as mentioned, Hirst’s injury has forced their hand in terms of needing a physical striker who can act as a focal point.

Clearly, Rovers are now keen to keep Gallagher but we know that money talks, so it doesn’t have to be the end of the saga if Ipswich return with a bigger bid.

Whilst Gallagher’s contract expires in the summer, the one-year option means he is effectively tied to the club until 2025, so Ipswich will need to stump up a bigger fee.

If they aren’t willing to, then McKenna and the recruitment team will need to look elsewhere, and there are still a few weeks to go as they look to bring in the right players to improve the group.

Sam Gallagher’s stance could be key

The update states that Gallagher wants to move, so it will be interesting to see how he takes the news that he looks set to stay.

If he reiterates his desire to go, Tomasson may feel it’s better to cash in, as he may want a group that is totally committed.

Ultimately, nothing can be ruled out until the deadline passes, but, as it stands, with Rovers on a poor run of form, you can understand why they are keen to keep Gallagher, as, providing he can stay fit, he could be a big asset as they look to climb the table.