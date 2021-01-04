Transfer talks begin which could see Sheffield Wednesday ace join West Brom

The Daily Record has confirmed that West Brom manager Sam Allardyce is keen on signing Sheffield Wednesday attacking midfielder Josh Windass in January.

Having joined permanently from Wigan in the summer, Windass has caught the attention with a number of impressive performances for the Hillsborough club this season.

Windass has scored three times and provided one assist in 20 games for Wednesday – with the one blot on his copybook the red card he received in Tony Pulis’ first game against Preston back in November.

The midfielder has scored four goals in all competitions for Wednesday, although his form has been unable to help the Owls move clear of the relegation-zone.

But the Baggies, who’re currently in the relegation-zone themselves, are interested in handing the 26-year-old an opportunity in the Premier League in a bid to beat the drop.

And Birmingham Live believe that the Wednesday midfielder could be available to sign for only £400,000.

The Verdict

I really like the sound of this move.

Whilst there’s every chance West Brom might be back in the Championship next season, a move to the Hawthorns is certainly a major step in the right direction for Windass.

January could prove a season-defining month for a West Brom side that’ve shipped nine and failed to score in their previous two matches, and the potential capture of Windass would be an encouraging start to the window for the Baggies.