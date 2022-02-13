Transfer stance emerges on Blackburn Rovers figure’s future

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed he would like to keep Blackburn Rovers centre-back Hayden Carter at Fratton Park beyond the end of this campaign, making this transfer admission to Hampshire Live.

The 22-year-old arrived on the south coast in the middle stages of last month on a loan deal until the end of the season after being frozen out at Ewood Park, even with Tony Mowbray often opting to utilise a back-three system.

Carter had made a respectable nine league appearances for the Lancashire outfit prior to his move down to League One – but the likes of captain Darragh Lenihan, Jan Paul van Hecke, Scott Wharton and Daniel Ayala are all preferred options – allowing the centre-back to ply his trade elsewhere temporarily.

He has already been a success under manager Cowley, helping Pompey to keep three clean sheets in their last six league matches and proving to be a real asset alongside Sean Raggett and Clark Roberton at the heart of the defence.

Unfortunately for the third-tier outfit, it seems as though the defender has only joined on a basic temporary agreement with no option to make this agreement a permanent one at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, 43-year-old Cowley has already made his transfer stance clear on the Blackburn man, potentially foreshadowing a possible further move in the summer.

Speaking yesterday evening, Pompey’s boss said: “I like Hayden, I think he’s a really good player.

“I don’t want to shout it too much because I would like to keep him. He’s a good player, there is no doubt.

“He is going to have a great career, he’s a great kid, very level headed. We’re adding to his game, he’s humble.

“He wants to work, he wants to improve and he’s been a pleasure.”

The Verdict:

Bringing him in on a permanent basis would be a shrewd bit of business for the third-tier side – but it remains to be seen how willing Blackburn are to let him go for the long term.

It’s something they may not be willing to do considering he’s a promising young player – and looking at Mowbray’s squad – he isn’t exactly afraid of using younger players and this is faith that has been rewarded this season with their success in the Championship.

One or two injuries could make him an important asset, especially with Rovers playing with three at the back, so it’s unlikely that they will let him go for cheap even though he’s reasonably far down the pecking order in Lancashire at this stage.

Like all loans, Pompey could end up being the victims of their own success if Carter continues to perform excellently, because that’s likely to raise his valuation to a total they can’t afford as League One competitors.

And in the end, whether they can achieve promotion at the end of the season or not may determine the amount they are able to spend to tempt Blackburn to cash in.