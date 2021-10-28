Transfer situation involving West Brom and Crystal Palace becomes clearer

West Bromwich Albion are yet to have received any money from Crystal Palace for the transfer of Nathan Ferguson, as per a recent report by the Express & Star.

The defender previously ran down his contract at the Hawthorns in order to join the Eagles in the summer of last year and quickly put pen to paper on a three year deal with the Premier League outfit.

As the full back is under 24-years-old, the Baggies are entitled to some form of compensation from Palace as part of the deal that took place between the two clubs.

However since the deal was struck, Ferguson has encountered a number of injury issues, including an Achilles problem, which has kept him sidelined and therefore out of action for his new club.

The report goes on to state that a tribunal has not been held in order to resolve the issue because of the global pandemic, which has therefore delayed the process.

Palace are also said to have attempted to have bid for Ferguson in an attempt to avoid the fee being decided by a tribunal, however the Baggies are said to have rejected these offers as they expect to receive a substantial amount when the case is resolved.

The Verdict

This is certainly a bizarre situation that has been struck up between the two clubs and the hope will be now that it can be resolved as soon as possible.

Ferguson has been awfully unlucky since making the move to London and as of yet he hasn’t played even a minute in a Palace shirt.

West Brom however will want their money for a player that they helped to develop over the years via their youth academy and for that reason they will push hard to get the fee that they feel they are owed.

Tribunal’s can take some time however and the pandemic has certainly thrown a spanner in the works up to now.